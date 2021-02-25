Raising of retirement age flayed

The upward revision of retirement age for State government employees will affect opportunities for younger generation in getting employment in government departments, said K. Balakrishnan, state secretary, CPI (M) on Thursday.

Addressing journalists in Thanjavur, he said the State government, which was struggling to settle the retirement benefits of the State Transport Corporation employees, had announced that the retirement age for government employees would be increased to 60 years. This was nothing but an attempt to evade its responsibility of shouldering the financial burden of settling the retirement benefits of those due to retire from government service during this year.

“Increasing the retirement age will have a negative impact on the prospects of the younger generation in getting employed as government servants at the right time of their life”, he added.

Responding to a question on seat allocation in the DMK alliance for the Assembly polls, Mr. Balakrishnan pointed out that in the previous election that the Communists were allotted seats in double digits and hoped for the same now.