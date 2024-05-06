GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rain damages banana crop in and around Thottiyam

May 06, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers showing Musiri MLA N. Thiyagarajan the damaged bana plants on Monday.

Farmers showing Musiri MLA N. Thiyagarajan the damaged bana plants on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A sudden spell of rain accompanied by strong winds, called Chithirai Chuzhi in local parlance, has damaged banana plants in and around Thottiyam.

Strong winds started in the late evening on Sunday and ended with heavy rain damaging banana and betel plants planted near the Kattuputhur area.

K.S. Tamilvanan, a banana farmer, has lost 900 banana trees. “It was unexpected. For the past three years, we did not have Chithirai Chuzhi. But this time, we faced such a wind. Banana is an annual crop and this is the harvest season when we get our yield for an year-long effort. But, now we have nothing,” he said.

Musiri MLA N. Thiyagarajan visited the affected areas and met the farmers. Officials from the district administration and the Horticulture department visited the affected areas. “We have inspected eight villages in Thottiyam. Kattuputhur East is the worst affected. We have estimated that crop on 130 acres has been lost.”

Related Topics

Tiruchi / agriculture / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.