Railway team inspects yards at Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai

A multi disciplinary team has been formed in Tiruchi Railway Division inspect select yards and stations in its jurisdiction to bring about improvement in safety and security in train operations and initiate remedial action by identifying weak areas.

Comprising of senior level officers from safety, mechanical, electrical and engineering, signal and security departments, the team commenced the exercise on Wednesday inspecting yards at Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai railway junctions. The Senior Divisional Safety Officer of Tiruchi Division would function as coordinator of the team which has been constituted on the instruction of Chief Safety Officer, Southern Railway zone.

Sources said the team, which travelled in a special train from Tiruchi, inspected yards at Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai, checked points and crossings and signal equipment at yards. The coordinator of the team would prepare a report identifying weak areas and remedial action to be taken to bring about improvement in safety and security in train operations.

The report would be sent to a top officer of the Southern Railway nominated for Tiruchi Division. A copy of the report would be sent to the Principal Chief Safety Officer, Southern Railway. The team has been assigned with the task of carrying out inspection in one station / yard every month.

The important yards falling within the limits of Tiruchi Division are located at 14 places including Villupuram, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Vriddhachalam, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Puducherry.