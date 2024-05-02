Rail users of Nagapattinam, Karaikal, and Velankanni press for direct trains to western and southern districts

May 02, 2024 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Absence of direct trains from Karaikal, Nagapattinam, and Velankanni to key destinations in southern and western districts of Tamil Nadu remains a major concern for people of the coastal towns.

Repeated demands seeking the introduction of rail services to Madurai, Erode, Salem, Coimbatore, and Tirunelveli from any of the above towns are yet to be considered, say travellers.

Karaikal, Nagore, Velankanni, and Tirunallar are major pilgrimage centres attracting devotees from various parts of Tamil Nadu besides those from other States as well. However, none of these towns have direct rail services to Madurai, Erode, Coimbatore, and Tirunelveli, said S. Mohan, president, Nagore Nagapattinam Rail Users’ Association.

In the absence of direct trains to western and southern districts, travellers from these coastal towns have to take buses or reach those stations which have connectivity with major cities in the southern and western districts, said Mr. Mohan.

Although inter-State express trains such as Karaikal-Ernakulam, Karaikal-Bengaluru, Velankanni-Ernakulam, Velankanni-Vasco da Gama, and Karaikal-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminal are operated, there are no daily services to major destinations in southern and western districts from this part of the region, he said.

The Tiruchi Railway Division had proposed to extend the Erode-Tiruchi-Erode train to Karaikal via Nagapattinam and Nagore. However, the proposal was yet to be implemented pending approval from the Railway Board, New Delhi, Mr. Mohan said.

Travellers of Nagapattinam, Nagore, Karaikal, and Velankanni were eagerly awaiting the extension of this train as it would provide connection to the daily Tiruchi-Thiruvananthapuram-Tiruchi Intercity express that runs via Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Nagercoil.

The railways could operate an early morning train from either Karaikal or Velankanni to Tiruchi to help passengers boarding the Tiruchi-Thiruvananthapuram Intercity express if the extension of the Erode-Tiruchi service up to Karaikal was not possible.

The Nagore-Nagapattinam Rail Users’ Association secretary M.M.A.A. Sithiq said despite repeated requests, the railway officials had not considered the legitimate demands of the travellers in the last four years. People of Nagapattinam, Nagore, Velankanni, and Karaikal were the worst hit in the absence of proper train services on this stretch, he said in a recent memorandum to the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi.

The association has requested the Tiruchi Railway Division to consider the extension of the Villupuram-Tiruvarur-Villupuram services via Mayiladuthurai up to either Nagapattinam or Karaikal or Velankanni.