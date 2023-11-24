Rail users association thanks Southern Railway for running special trains to Tiruvannamalai

November 24, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association has thanked the Southern Railway for announcing a special train to Vellore via Tiruvannamalai from Tiruchi on November 26 on the mainline for the benefit of pilgrims who wish to participate in Karthigai Deepam celebrations at Sri Arunachaleswarar temple.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the rail users and pilgrims hailing from Thanjavur and Kumbakonam region, association secretary A. Giri said the special train will leave Tiruchi at 4.50 a.m. and reach Vellore by 1 p.m. the same day. It will stop at Tiruverumbur (5.09 a.m.), Budalur (5.26 a.m.), Thanjavur (5.57 a.m.), Papanasam (6.21 a.m.), Kumbakonam (6.28 a.m.), Mayiladuthurai (7.28 a.m.), Vaitheeswarankovil (7.47 a.m.), Sirkazhi (7.57 a.m.), Chidambaram (8.28 a.m.), Thirupathirippuliyur (9.08 a.m.), Villupuram (9.50 a.m.), Thirukkovilur (10.33 a.m.), Tiruvannamalai (11.10 a.m.), Polur (11.43 a.m.) and Arani (noon) before reaching Vellore.

In the return direction, this special service will leave Vellore at 10.30 p.m. on the same day to reach Tiruvannamalai by 12.40 a.m. on Monday and will leave Tiruvannamalai by 12.45 a.m. to proceed to Tiruchi.

Stating that necessary instructions had been given to the railway staff at the origination, destination and en-route railway stations to give publicity to this special service through proper channels and book tickets accordingly, Mr. Giri called upon the Karthigai Deepam pilgrims hailing from the Delta region to make use of the one more special service to Tiruvannamalai already announced by the Southern Railway.

The Southern Railway had announced that the regular Mayiladuthurai-Villupuram service (06690), which will leave Mayiladuthurai by 6 a.m. and reach Villupuram by 9.15 a.m. will be extended up to Tiruvannamalai on November 26 and 27.

The extended service (06129) will arrive in Tiruvannamalai by 11 a.m. and stop at Venkatesapuram, Mambalapattu, Ayandur, Thirukkovilur, Adhichanur, Andampallam and Thandarai.

In the return direction, the extended service (06130) will leave Tiruvannamalai by 12.40 p.m. on the same day to arrive Villupuram by 2.15 p.m. and then continue its journey as the regular Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai service (06691) on November 26 and 27.