Pudukottai gets the third government dental college in State

November 15, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
The newly-built Government Dental College and Hospital in Pudukottai.

The newly-built Government Dental College and Hospital in Pudukottai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Wednesday, inaugurated the Government Dental College and Hospital in Pudukottai through video conference from Chennai.

This is the third government-run dental college hospital in the State, after the ones in Chennai and Chidambaram. The facility, built on 10.14 acres of land at a cost of ₹67.83 crore, has an outpatient block, administrative buildings, buildings for academic activities, residential quarters for students and staff, and dining blocks. Modern equipment worth ₹5.10 crore have been set up at the college and hospital.

The Dental Council of India has given sanction to the institute to admit 50 students to Bachelor of Dental Surgery course every year. The government has created 148 teaching, non-teaching and administrative posts for the institution, a press release said.

New buildings

Mr. Stalin also inaugurated new buildings for 27 primary health centres and sub-health centres in Pudukottai and Aranthangi areas, built at a cost of ₹8.89 crore. The newly opened buildings include outpatient blocks at PHCs in Kilanilai Pudupatti, Rasanayakkanpatti, Palandampatti, and Nagudi, sub health centres at Neerpalani, Parambur, Melamuthukadu, Puliyur, Embavayal, Kottaipattinam, Manamelkudi, Mumpalai, Visur, P.R. Pattinam, Nilaiyur, East Kothamangalam, Kummangulam, Kuppakudi, L.N. Puram, Viralipatti, Venkatakulam, Kattumavadi, Nelveli, Aliyanilai, and Karukkakurichi, and residential quarters for nurses at Malaikudipatti and Muthupattinam PHCs.

Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva.V. Meyyanathan, and Minister for Law and Prisons S. Raghupathy were present at the college during the inaugural ceremony along with Collector I. S. Mercy Ramya and other officials.

