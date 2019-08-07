Public want district status for Mayiladuthurai

Traders, farmers’ associations and lawyers have planned to sustain public pressure on the State government to accept their long-pending demand for district headquarters status for the town.

he public in the Mayiladuthurai-Sirkazhi-Poompuhar-Tranquebar belt made their disappointment known through protests after the government ignored their demand at the time of announcing new districts in July. The Mayiladuthurai Chamber of Commerce lost no time in announcing a three-day shutdown of trade activities.

The chamber had prevailed upon the MLAs of Sirkazhi, Poompuhar and Mayiladuthurai to secure an appointment with the Chief Minister for impressing upon the government the need to carve Mayiladuthurai district out of Nagapattinam with four taluks: Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Poompuhar and Tranquebar. The Chief Minister is learnt to have told the MLAs that the demand will be considered next year. On their part, the chamber, farmers’ associations and lawyers’ associations have planned a meeting on Thursday to discuss future course of action.

The public suffer as they are required to travel across a union territory and another district to reach the headquarters. We will keep alive the demand through major campaigns every month, C. Senthilvel, chamber president said. The immediate task will be to mobilise villagers to adopt resolutions highlighting the demand for new district at the forthcoming gram sabha meeting on Independence Day, Mr. Senthilvel said.

The town has good train connectivity and is at a vantage location to qualify for the status of district headquarters, which was one of the main demands of the electorate in Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai and Poompuhar. Even government officials acknowledge that an entire day is lost if one is to travel to the district headquarters in Nagapattinam to get grievances redressed. The infrastructure in the town that leaves a lot to be desired would receive the requisite attention only after its transformation into district headquarters, the traders emphasise.

For instance, the bus stand is too small to cater to rising number in the floating population. There has been an undue delay in implementing the ring road project that is very essential to reduce traffic congestion in the town. The Government Hospital also lack many facilities. The public in the town and surroundings have to travel to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital or Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.