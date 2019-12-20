Protests against CAA; shops closed at Adhiramapattinam

Members of the Students Federation of India (SF) staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outside the Tiruchi Railway Junction on Thursday morning.

A total of 36 students, including district secretary Mohan Kumar, were detained by the police when they attempted to stage a rail roko.

The protesters demanded revoking of the Act and condemned the police brutality on protesters in New Delhi.

“We live in a secular country and will ensure its essence remains,” Mr. Kumar said.

The protestors, including three girls, also condemned the exclusion of Sri Lankan Tamils in the Act.

Meanwhile, at the Central Bus Stand here, members of Makkal Adhikaram staged a demonstration demanding the revoking of the CAA.

Speaking to reporters at the bus stand, L. Chezhiyan, district secretary, Makkal Adhikaram, condemned the attempt at quelling students’ voices by the government.

“Trying to silence the students is an attempt at silencing the future of the country,” Mr. Chezhiyan said.

The BJP and RSS’ efforts to saffronise the country will fail, he said, adding that the people were watching.

Around 50 members, including Mr. Chezhiyan, were detained by the Tiruchi City police.

Thanjavur

Traders downed their shutters and a section of people under the banner “Annaithu Samuthaya Koottamaippu” took out a rally at Adhiramapattinam demanding withdrawal of the CAA.

Public transport also remained off the road at Adhiramapattinam as the protesters took out a rally.

The rally that began near the Thaghwa Mosque winded its way through Jhaviya Road and East Coast Road to reach the bus stand where a protest meeting was later held.

Meanwhile, Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani said that the Act had been passed by the BJP government in haste.

“It not only affects the prospects of minority people but also Hindus among the Eelam Tamils from getting citizenship of the country”, he said while talking to reporters at Kumbakonam on Thursday.