‘Productivity, timely delivery vital to sustain growth’

Executive Director of BHEL Tiruchi Complex R. Padmanabhan emphasised on exceeding customer expectations by promptly delivering quality products and services, while addressing the BHEL Day celebrations here on Saturday.

Unfurling the BHEL flag at the factory main gate, Mr. Padmanabhan said increased productivity and timely delivery were vital for sustaining growth and profitability. He expressed confidence that with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a large talent pool of skilled manpower BHEL Tiruchi would overcome all challenges and emerge successful in pursuit of its targets.

Mr. Padmanabhan also administered the BHEL Day pledge to employees in Tamil. K Ganesan, General Manager, Strategic and Operations Management, administered the pledge in English and U Revisankaran, General Manager, Quality, in Hindi.

In his message read out on the occasion, Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, apprised the employees of the challenges and urged them to contribute whole-heartedly to the organisation, thereby helping create a future-ready BHEL, which will be globally recognised as India's leading engineering enterprise.