Preventive measures against dengue stepped up in Tiruchi

Published - May 25, 2024 06:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Sanitary workers spraying mosquito repellent in residential areas in Tiruchi

Sanitary workers spraying mosquito repellent in residential areas in Tiruchi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Against the backdrop of summer showers, Tiruchi Corporation has stepped up dengue preventive measures in the city.

Despite the fact that the residents have received the much-needed respite from the scorching heat, the stagnation of rainwater on potential dengue-breeding objects has become a cause of concern.

In order to eliminate the potential outbreak of dengue, domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) and sanitary workers have been instructed to intensify the dengue prevention drive after the city received heavy rainfall in the last few weeks.

According to T. Manivannan, City Health Officer, the workers have been carrying out the anti-dengue drive regularly and with the recent rainfall, the drive has been intensified. “So far, no dengue fever cases have been reported in the city. We have stepped up surveillance measures and have to monitor for the next two weeks,” he said.

The health department has formed a team to identify and eliminate dengue sources in all zones. Anti-mosquito fogging is being carried out in all 65 wards using portable machines available in all wards and high-power fogging trucks in all five zones. The workers have been instructed to cover closely packed residential streets and water stagnation-prone areas frequently to check for potential mosquito breeding sources.

Officials said that around 50 DBCs would be appointed for each zone in the coming week to conduct dengue awareness campaigns by sensitising people to follow safety measures to overcome the mosquito menace and carry out preventive measures.

At present, the civic body has been conducting surveys and fever camps in every ward, particularly in vulnerable areas. As many as 18 fever camps are being conducted every day.

