Pregnant woman found hanging

A 22-year-old pregnant woman was found hanging at her husband’s house at Ilanthakuzhi village in Kunnam police station limits in the district on Sunday.

Police identified the victim as M. Manimekalai. She was married one-and-a-half years ago to Manikandan.

Police sources said the woman's husband was not at home at the time of the incident. He found her hanging on his return.

Manimekalai was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Ariyalur. However, she was declared dead on being examined at the hospital.

Kunnam Police are treating it as a case of suspicious death by registering a case under section 174 (iii) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.