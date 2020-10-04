Pregnant woman found hanging

A 22-year-old pregnant woman was found hanging at her husband’s house at Ilanthakuzhi village in Kunnam police station limits in the district on Sunday.
Police identified the victim as M. Manimekalai. She was married one-and-a-half years ago to Manikandan.
Police sources said the woman's husband was not at home at the time of the incident. He found her hanging on his return.
Manimekalai was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Ariyalur. However, she was declared dead on being examined at the hospital.
Kunnam Police are treating it as a case of suspicious death by registering a case under section 174 (iii) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath