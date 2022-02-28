Power shutdown in Tiruchi on Tuesday
There will no power supply from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the following areas served by Sirugambur sub-station due to maintenance works to be taken up by Tangedco:
Moovanur, Vengaimandalam, Pulivalam, Thaneerpandal, Mela Kannukulam, Keezha Kannukulam, Parvathipuram, Kuruvampatti, Kallur, Veppanthurai, Chozhanganallur, Senthamaraikan, Sirugambur, No.2.Kariyamanickam, Sennakarai, Ramagiripatti, Senkudi, Vazhmalpalayam, Chettimangalam, Neiveli, Killiyanallur, Vathalai, V.Maniampatti, Silaiyaathi, Thudaiyur, Pandiyapuram, Sunaippuganallur, Eachampatti, Moovarayampalayam, Koundampatti, Kuruvikarankulam, Kattukulam, Theerampalayam, Thillampatti, Pazhaiyur, Senkuzhipatti, Udaiyampatti, Thirupainjeeli, Thiruvarangapatti and Peramangalam.
