Portions completed, college teachers not unduly worried about exam postponement

TIRUCHI

Teachers of colleges affiliated to Bharathidasan University are not unduly worried about the postponement of the even semester examination as they have, by and large, completed the portions.

Unlike last semester when there was a necessity to cut down on the content, this time around, there was sufficient time for the teachers to complete the portions since the offline classes was conducted at a stretch for a few months since last December.

"We have completed the portions through a blend of online and offline classes, and hence, both teachers and students are a relieved lot," a senior professor of a government arts and science college said.

As for autonomous colleges, most of the institutions were on the verge of completing the online exams when the State Government announced the total lockdown to contain the second wave of COVID pandemic.

"Only one or two exams remain to be conducted. We have even completed valuation of answer scripts for the papers for which exams have been already conducted," a professor of an autonomous college said.

Earlier this month, the UGC had instructed higher educational institutions to keep offline exams in abeyance during May, 2021, to avoid spread of the infection.

For conduct of online exams, however, higher educational institutions were given the leverage to go ahead after assessing local conditions and ensuring that they are prepared in all respects following advisories/guidelines/directions issued by the Central/State governments.

The students have also been provided support for content completion by Bharathidasan University through its e-portal where teachers keep uploading content for the various UG and PG programmes.

The user-friendly portal enables students to access the content with four options: by name of a faculty / author; subject title / name of the course; subject code;and college name.

Meanwhile, Bharathdiasan University has announced that the Even Semester exams will begin on June 15, and has uploaded the revised schedule in its website.