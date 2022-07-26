Polish man arrested for illegally sailing in from Sri Lanka

Central intelligence agencies issue alert on possible intrusion of Chinese nationals from crisis-hit nation

Coastal security agencies have arrested a Polish national who illegally entered Tamil Nadu by boat. Separately, central intelligence agencies have issued an alert on the possible intrusion of a few Chinese nationals into India by taking the sea route.

According to police sources, the Polish national, identified as Matuszewski Wladyslaw Francisze, 40, had gone to Sri Lanka as a tourist in 2019 and reportedly overstayed. He was arrested by the police on Sunday hours after he landed near Point Calimere in a rubber dinghy and went into hiding. He was picked up for questioning at Arcottuthurai nearby.

Mr Matuszewski reportedly told investigators at Vedaranyam that he had landed at Point Calimere hoping to get back to his country. Preliminary inquires revealed he was involved in a criminal offence in Sri Lanka and was arrested but was out on bail.

The inflatable boat in which Matuszewski Wladyslaw Francisze arrived.

Amidst the ongoing political turmoil and economic setback in the island nation, he planned to escape and reached India in an inflatable boat. Even the visa extended for his stay to appear in court in connection with the case seemed to have expired, police sources said. Additional Director-General of Police, Coastal Security Group, Sandeep Mittal, said investigators were in touch with the Embassy of Poland in India. Efforts were on to ascertain the other antecedents of the suspect.

Mr Matuszewski had ventured out of the nearby reserve forest in the evening, and the locals had promptly informed the police. The police, Navy and Coast Guard officials inspected the landing spot and expedited the follow-up measures. The investigating team had utilised the service of a sniffer dog. A drone camera was also utilised to detect suspicious movement of strangers.

The investigating team was initially examining video footage of visitors in lodges in the town. Later, fishermen in Arcottuthurai alerted the police after they had found Mr. Matuszewski frantically searching for an ATM during night hours. He reportedly wanted to withdraw cash to travel to Chennai. The Polish national, after arrest, was interrogated at the Vedaranyam town police station. He had cooperated well with the investigation and sought assistance from the Embassy of Poland, police sources said.

Mr. Matuszewski was booked under the Foreigners Act (1946) and Passports Act (1967), and will be housed in the Puzhal Central Prison, police sources said.

Intelligence on intrusion

The incident comes a day after the central intelligence alerted on unconfirmed reports that six Chinese nationals from Sri Lanka had entered India with the support of Eelam People’s Democratic Party. Heightened security arrangements were ordered in the coastal districts. Mr. Mittal said CSG personnel had enhanced surveillance in the territorial waters and were closely working with the Coast Guard and Navy.

The Marine Police were working with their local counterparts in conducting combing operations at vulnerable locations along the coast. Members of the Village Vigilance Committee were told to immediately alert the CSG Control Room in case they saw or heard of any unusual activity along the coastline. The fishing community was also alerted to keep the coastal security agencies informed if they had information on intrusion by foreigners.