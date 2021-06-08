Tiruchirapalli

Police personnel suspended

Four police personnel attached to Thiruchitrambalam Police Station have been suspended on charges of selling ‘impounded’ liquor bottles.

A total of 434 liquor bottles were reportedly seized by Thiruchitrambalam police on May 8 from a person who stocked them for sale in ‘grey market’. After letting off the hoarder with a warning, the police personnel sold the seized but unaccounted liquor bottles to another person.

Upon receiving information about the clandestine activity, senior police officials ordered an inquiry and verification of CCTV footage revealed that the information was true.

The suspension orders were issued to Inspector of Police Anitha Gracy, Sub-Inspector Rajmohan, Special SI Duraiarasan and Head Constable Ramamurthy on Sunday, police said.


