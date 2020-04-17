Police donate blood to overcome shortage

TIRUCHI

Police personnel and Friends of Police acted swiftly in donating blood to the bank in Ariyalur Government Hospital on Friday after learning about its shortage during the lockdown period.

Information about shortage of blood came to the notice of the Ariyalur district police from the hospital circles since the donors could not venture out due to the current lockdown and enforcement of prohibitory orders clamped in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur, P. Thirumeni, Ariyalur Traffic Reserve Inspector Mathivanan and a group of Friends of Police visited the Ariyalur Government Hospital in the morning and donated blood.

About 10 units of blood was collected, said police sources.