Police conduct grievances redressal camps

The Tiruchi City Police organised mass grievances redressal camps in all the four ranges under its limits on Saturday during which decisions on several petitions submitted by the public were taken and resolved.

The programme was organised on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan at Cantonment, Fort, Srirangam and Golden Rock ranges to take instant measures on the petitions and to resolve them speedily. The camps were held in common places identified by the police.

Police officers from the rank of Sub Inspector to Assistant Commissioner of Police participated in the camps by calling the petitioners and counter petitioners. A total number of 177 petitions were taken up for inquiry and 151 petitioners and 158 counter petitioners appeared. After conducting inquiries with both sides, the City Police resolved 141 petitions. All steps would be taken to organise the programme even better, a police press release said. The petitions taken up for inquiry were those that were received in the police stations and those sent through WhatsApp and e-mail.