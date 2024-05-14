GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Plus One pass rate improves in Tiruchi

Published - May 14, 2024 09:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi district has recorded a pass rate of 94% in the Plus One examinations. The district stood 8th among the districts in the State, up from the 16th position last year,when the pass rate stood at 92.77%.

Last year, Tiruchi’s boys scored a pass percentage of 88.14% and girls 96.64%. This year, however, boys’ pass percentage climbed to 90.31% and girls’ pass percentage rose to 97.25%.

The pass rate of Ariyalur and Perambalur was 94.96% and 94.82%, respectively. The pass rate of Pudukottai district also went up from 86.99% to 88.02%.

Related Topics

Tiruchi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.