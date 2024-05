May 06, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Anna Planetarium-Science Centre will conduct a three-day science camp for students of Classes V to IX. According to a press release, the camp will be held from May 21 to 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the centre’s premises on Chennai Bypass. Classes in yoga, night sky observation, astronomy, robotics, and other subjects will be taught during the camp. For information about admission, fees, and registration, call 0432-2332190.