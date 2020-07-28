Tiruchirapalli

Perambalur Town police station closed, after three police personnel test COVID-19 positive

The Perambalur Town police station has been temporarily shut after three police personnel attached to it, tested positive for COVID-19.

Police sources said a sub inspector, a special sub inspector and a woman head constable who tested positive for the viral infection, were undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital in Perambalur.

The Perambalur Town Police station is functioning at the Home Guards office temporarily, for a couple of days. Disinfectants are being sprayed at the police station as a precautionary measure, police sources said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2020 12:12:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/perambalur-town-police-station-closed-after-three-police-personnel-test-covid-19-positive/article32210117.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY