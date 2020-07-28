Perambalur Town police station closed, after three police personnel test COVID-19 positive

The Perambalur Town police station has been temporarily shut after three police personnel attached to it, tested positive for COVID-19.

Police sources said a sub inspector, a special sub inspector and a woman head constable who tested positive for the viral infection, were undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital in Perambalur.

The Perambalur Town Police station is functioning at the Home Guards office temporarily, for a couple of days. Disinfectants are being sprayed at the police station as a precautionary measure, police sources said.