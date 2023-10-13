HamberMenu
Perambalur Collector directs officials to immediately commence work on renovation of sluices

October 13, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K.Karpagam inspecting the sluice of the Keezha Mathur irrigation tank in Perambalur district on Thursday.

District Collector K. Karpagam has directed officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) to commence work on renovation of sluices of three irrigation tanks in district.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has extended financial assistance for renovation of the sluices of Keezha Mathur, Okalur and Kai irrigation tanks at a total cost of ₹3 crore.

Ms. Karpagam, who inspected the tanks on Thursday, directed the WRD officials to commence the works immediately and complete it at the earliest.

The Collector also inspected the progress of construction of retaining walls at the Ayikudi irrigation tank, sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹1.7 crore with NABARD assistance. She instructed the officials to complete the work before the onset of the North East monsoon.

V. Velmurugan, Executive Engineer, WRD, Maruthaiyar Sub Division, Saravanan, Assistant Executive Engineer, WRD, and other officials accompanied the Collector.

Insure crops

The Collector also advised the farmers in the district to insure their maize and cotton crops for the current Rabi season under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme by paying the premium on or before October 16. The last date for payment of premium for samba paddy was November 15. All villages in the district have been notified for the purpose of crop insurance, she said and farmers can pay the premium through the nearest primary agricultural cooperative societies or branches of nationalised banks or e-Seva centres.

