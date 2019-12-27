Peaceful polling in Ariyalur district

ARIYALUR

Polling was largely peaceful in the first phase of local body election in Ariyalur district on Friday.

According to preliminary reports, the district registered about 65 % polling up to 5 p.m. in Ariyalur, Thirumarur and Sendurai blocks, where the election was held in the first phase.

While Collector D. Rathna cast her vote at the Panchayat Union School at Valajanagaram, Government Chief Whip Thamarai S. Rajendran registered at a booth at Panchayat Union Primary School at Thamaraikulam. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan exercised his franchise at the Panchayat Union School at Anganur.

Long queues were seen at various places long before the commencement of polling at 7 am. However, the polling began on a sluggish note due to late arrival of agents in some booths. Many enthusiastic elders and pregnant women waited in long queues to exercise their franchise. The wheel chairs, provided at the booths, came in handy for physically challenged persons and octogenarians to reach to their respective booths. Whenever the persons on wheelchairs came to polling stations, the voters cleared the line for them to cast votes without waiting in queues.

However, polling in most booths progressed on a slow pace. In some places, voters lost patience due to slow moving of line. Some of them confronted the officials and demanded steps to speed up the voting process. Though long queues were witnessed in most of booths in Ariyalur, Thirumanur and Sendurai blocks, just 6.74 % polling was recorded up to 9 a.m. The polling percentage was just 1.57 in Thirumanur block in the first two hours. However, the overall percentage went up to 18.90 by 11 a.m. and 34.21% by 1 p.m.

Officials attributed the slow polling to the time taken for each voter to cast four votes. They said that it took on an average, 4 to 5 minutes for each voter to complete the process.

“I am happy to be among the first voters to register vote. Arrangements were fine. But, it took a few minutes to complete the voting exercise due to the ballot paper system of voting,” said M. Vijaya, who cast vote at a booth set up at the Alagappa Cement Higher Secondary School at Keelayur near Thirumanur.

However, polling picked pace in the afternoon. It went to 55.8 % up to 3 p.m. Though about 200 booths were classified as vulnerable, there was no untoward incident in any part of the district. Election was conducted amid tight security at Ponparappi, where two group of persons clashed during the polling of recent Parliament election.

Ms. Rathna told The Hindu that there were a few complaints such as distribution of cash for votes, canvassing votes within 100 meters and transportation of voters to the booths. But, most of them had turned out to be incorrect.

Karur

The first phase came to an end on a peaceful note in Karur as well.

Voters of Karur, Thanthoni, Aravakurichi and K. Paramathi unions exercised their democratic right in the first phase of poll.

Voters turned out in large number to their respective booths to cast votes. Brisk polling was reported in most of the booths right from 7 a.m. Enthusiastic voters came to the polling booths even before the start of polling at 7 a.m. Long queues were seen in most of the booths.

The district recorded 14.48% within two hours of the polling. It went up to 31.46% by 11 a.m. The voting percentage then rose to 50.02% at 1 p.m. and 61.48% by 3 pm. Initial reports put the polling percentage at 77.68% at the end of polling at 5 p.m.

Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabaskar cast his vote at the Government Higher Secondary School at Andankoil. Former Minister V. Senthilbalaji registered his vote at a booth set up the Panchayat Union Primary School at Rameswarapatti.

Collector T. Anbalagan told The Hindu that there was no untoward incident in any part of the district. The process of transporting ballot boxes and other materials to the counting centres begun soon after the polling. The boxes were sealed and kept in strong rooms in the presence of representatives of political parties and candidates at the respective counting centres in the panchayat unions.