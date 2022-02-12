Passengers in govt. buses forced to cool their heels at toll plazas

NHAI staff stop buses due to failure to recharge FASTag

Frequent incidents of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses being stopped at toll plazas on national highways for failure to recharge the FASTag have irked passengers.

In one such incident, about 50 passengers travelling from Thanjavur to Tiruchi had to wait at Vazhavanthankottai toll plaza on Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway on Thursday for more than an hour. When the bus with the registration number TN68 N1266 reached the Vazhavanthankottai toll plaza around 7.30 am, the bus was stopped by the personnel as the transport authorities had failed to recharge the vehicle’s FASTag to pass through National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) electronic toll collection system.

The personnel told the bus crew that they could not allow the vehicle pass through unless the FASTag was recharged. The crew members said the matter had been brought to the notice of the authorities and the FASTag would be recharged before the next trip. But the toll personnel made it clear that they would not allow the bus to proceed.

The passengers turned restless as the issue dragged on for more than 45 minutes. As they entered into heated exchanges with the crew members, who made arrangements for the passengers to travel by other TNSTC buses passing through. But, a section of passengers refused to accept the offer and remained seated in the bus. Tbe vehicle was allowed to proceed after a wait of more than an hour.

“It was highly disappointing. The passengers cannot be made to suffer for the fault of transport officials or others. It disrupted the schedule of many passengers,” said a traveller in the bus.

According to sources, this was not a one-off incident. Similar incidents of TNSTC buses being stopped at toll plazas had been reported here and there. It was on the rise after introduction of FASTag collection system at toll plazas.

‘Technical snag’

When contacted, a senior TNSTC official in Tiruchi told The Hindu that technical snag over digital recharge of FASTag was the main reason for the bus being stopped at Vazhavanthankottai toll plaza. Some banks took time to recharge the FASTag. The problem arose especially when special buses were operated. Efforts had been taken to ensure timely recharge of FASTags.