Parakeets rescued

Forest officials rescued 10 parakeets from poachers who were attempting to smuggle it from Chennai on Friday.
Ten Alexandrine parakeet chicks were being transported in a bus belonging to a private travel agency when forest officials intercepted it and searched the vehicle around 5 a.m. The bus was travelling to Madurai from Chennai via Chennai Bypass Road.
“The driver and cleaner of the bus were investigated and they confessed to the smuggling bid. They have been remanded,” said an official source.
They were also slapped with a fine of ₹30,000.
