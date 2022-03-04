Oxygen Park in railway colony dedicated to nation

An Oxygen Park initiated by the Golden Rock Railway Workshop at Ponmalai here containing Beema Bamboo saplings was dedicated to the nation by the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Southern Railway, Gautam Dutta on Friday.

The eco initiative was taken as a contribution to the society. The workshop took the initiative to clear bushes at the Elephant Park near the Rail Kalyana Mandapam in Ponmalai and prepared the ground from September 2021 onwards. Removal of old soil, addition of vermi-compost, manure and fresh soil were carried out to ensure proper soil preparation.

A total number of 1,050 number of Beema Bamboo saplings were planted in the park. The plantation has been done in such a way to match with the circular shape of the park, a press release from the workshop said. The Oxygen park will benefit the families of railway employees residing in the Ponmalai railway colony and people residing in nearby areas.