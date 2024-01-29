GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 11,000 birds recorded in census conducted in wetlands of Pudukottai district

Around 82 species of birds were sighted and recorded during the census that was conducted by 25 groups that included students, bird enthusiasts and members of non-governmental organisations

January 29, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

R Rajaram
Among the virds sighted and recorded in wetlands in Pudukottai district during the census on January 27 and 28 were Great Grebe, Asian open Billed, Brahminy Starling, Black Drongo, Little Grebe, Rose Wringed Parakeet and Oriental Darters.

Among the virds sighted and recorded in wetlands in Pudukottai district during the census on January 27 and 28 were Great Grebe, Asian open Billed, Brahminy Starling, Black Drongo, Little Grebe, Rose Wringed Parakeet and Oriental Darters. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A total of 6,527 birds were sighted in the Aranthangi forest range during the census conducted on January 27 and 28 in Pudukottai district.

A total of 6,527 birds were sighted in the Aranthangi forest range during the census conducted on January 27 and 28 in Pudukottai district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over 11,000 birds of different species were recorded in wetlands of Pudukottai district during a two-day State-wide synchronised census 2024 that was conducted by the Forest Department involving the field-level department personnel, college students, volunteers, non-governmental organisations and birdwatchers. The census was carried out in 25 wetlands falling under the Pudukottai, Aranthangi, Ponnamaravathi, Keeranur and Tirumayam forest ranges.

Around 120 persons split into 25 groups and conducted the elaborate exercise on January 27 and 28 sighting and recording different bird species in the wetlands. The wetlands where the census was undertaken included Kavinadu Kanmoi, Aariyur Kanmoi, Annavasal Periyakulam, Srungakulam, Aruvakulam, Keeranur Kanmoi, Muthukuda, Kattumavudai, Thamaarai Kanmoi, Vengai Kanmoi, Vannikulathaan kanmoi, Unaiyur Kanmoi, Konnaiyur Kanmoi, Karaiyur Kanmoi, Olimangalam Kanmoi and Karugapillampatti Kanmoi. 

The point count and line transect methods were used for carrying out the bird census by the groups which were armed with binoculars and identification guide, said a Forest Department official. The faculty members of the Department of Zoology of H.H. The Rajah’s College, Pudukottai, and students were involved in the exercise which was carried out from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on January 27 and 28, the official added.  Ahead of carrying out the two-day census, the participants involved in the exercise were given training by the Forest Department on the ways of carrying out the census, types of birds, the methods to be followed to record the bird species, and how to count the birds. 

About 82 species of birds were sighted and recorded during the census, the official said and added that the total number of birds recorded during the two-day census were 11,980. The bird species sighted and recorded included Great Grebe, Asian open Billed, Brahminy Starling, Black Drongo, Little Grebe, Rose Wringed Parakeet, Oriental Darters, Brahminy Kite, Indian Cormorant, Barn Swallow, Red Collared dove, Purple Sun bird, White Browed Wagtail, White Throated Kingfisher, Eastern Yellow Wagtail, Red-wattled Lapwing, Grey Heron, Bay Backed Shrike, Common Sandpiper, Coot, Common Swift and Striated Heron. The number of birds recorded in the Aranthangi forest range was high with the figure being 6,527 followed by 3,160 birds in the Pudukottai forest range. The number of birds recorded in the census conducted this year was more than 3,000 as compared to last year, the official added. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / forests / wetlands / wildlife

