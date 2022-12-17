  1. EPaper
Outpatient ward opened at Pudukkottai GH

December 17, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Law S. Regupathy inaugurated an outpatient ward at Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Memorial Government Hospital in Pudukkottai on Friday.

The District Headquarters Hospital, which operated in the city, was relocated to Aranthangi following the establishment of a Government Medical College Hospital in the district.

Since the Government Medical College Hospital is on the outskirts, patients, especially expectant mothers and the elderly, found it challenging to travel a long distance for treatment. To cater to the needs of the residents in the locality, an outpatient ward was opened at the Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Memorial Government Hospital, a press release said.

Collector Kavitha Ramu and Members of the Legislative Assembly took part in the event.

