O.S. Manian promises to work for creation of Kumbakonam district by 2026

March 24, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

AIADMK leader and former Minister O.S. Manian on Sunday said a new district with Kumbakonam as headquarters would be established when his party returns to power in 2026 in Tamil Nadu.

Interacting with journalists during the opening ceremony of AIADMK’s district head office in Thiruinthalur, Mr Manian said: “DMK’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha election is of no use to anyone. The AIADMK has the support of all sections of people in the delta districts. It was the AIADMK Government that announced the delta region as a protected agricultural zone.”

“During AIADMK’s rule, farmers received due relief whenever monsoon failed. This time farmers has not received any relief from the government for kuruvai season, “ he alleged.