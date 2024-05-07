GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ORS to be distributed at 20 locations in Perambalur district

May 07, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam at the stall set up at the District Collectorate to provide oral rehydration solution to the officials.

Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam at the stall set up at the District Collectorate to provide oral rehydration solution to the officials. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amid soaring temperature and severe heatwave gripping the State, the Perambalur district administration has made special arrangements for distributing oral rehydration solution to the general public at 20 locations in the district.

The Health and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj departments have jointly made this arrangement to distribute oral rehydration solution at locations where public gathered in large numbers.

The identified locations include Perambalur new and old bus stands, Muthunagar, Samiyappanagar, Ammapalayam bus stop, Siruvachur bus stop, Alambadi, Elambalur, Veppanthattai, Arumbavur, Poolambadi, V. Kalathur bus stops, T. Kalathur, and Chettikulam bus stops, Kolakanatham, and Melamathur. A stall to provide oral rehydration solution to the officials has been established at the District Collectorate in Perambalur.

District Collector K. Karpagam on Tuesday convened a District Task Force meeting on Climate Change at the Collectorate in the wake of heatwave conditions gripping the State. The Collector advised the general public to stay hydrated by consuming drinking water regularly to beat the heat and carry water while travelling.

Ms. Karpagam appealed to the people to desist from venturing out especially from 11 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. unless required and protect themselves from the heatwave, an official release said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / heatwave

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.