ORS to be distributed at 20 locations in Perambalur district

May 07, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Amid soaring temperature and severe heatwave gripping the State, the Perambalur district administration has made special arrangements for distributing oral rehydration solution to the general public at 20 locations in the district.

The Health and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj departments have jointly made this arrangement to distribute oral rehydration solution at locations where public gathered in large numbers.

The identified locations include Perambalur new and old bus stands, Muthunagar, Samiyappanagar, Ammapalayam bus stop, Siruvachur bus stop, Alambadi, Elambalur, Veppanthattai, Arumbavur, Poolambadi, V. Kalathur bus stops, T. Kalathur, and Chettikulam bus stops, Kolakanatham, and Melamathur. A stall to provide oral rehydration solution to the officials has been established at the District Collectorate in Perambalur.

District Collector K. Karpagam on Tuesday convened a District Task Force meeting on Climate Change at the Collectorate in the wake of heatwave conditions gripping the State. The Collector advised the general public to stay hydrated by consuming drinking water regularly to beat the heat and carry water while travelling.

Ms. Karpagam appealed to the people to desist from venturing out especially from 11 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. unless required and protect themselves from the heatwave, an official release said.