March 01, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in central region on Wednesday.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the patient, who was diagnosed for COVID-19, belonged to Nagapattinam. Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambulur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Karur registered no fresh cases.