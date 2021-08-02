OFT launches 40 X 46 mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher

Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi has launched 40 X 46 mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) for TAR and AK-47 Rifle following the the launch of TriCa (Trichy Carbine), under Atma Nirbhar Bharath (self-reliant India) Campaign.

The weapon developed through in-house Research and Development can be attached to Trichy Assault Rifle (TAR), an indigenously developed assault rifle inducted by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and State Police Forces. The 46 X 40 mm UBGL is compatible with in-service AK-47 Rifles as well for the purpose of launching high explosive grenades at enemy targets.

With a range of 400 meters, the weapon weighing about 1.6 kg is a single shot, breech loaded launcher intended for increasing the fire power drastically by using variety of grenade. The soldier will have an option to fire both TAR/AK-47 bullets and explosive grenades. The UBGL can be easily attached to the rifle in less than a minute. The 40 mm UBGL is very useful in combat actions and counter-terrorist operations for infantry, special forces, law enforcement units and anti-Naxal and jungle warfare operations, a press release issued by OFT said.

Sanjay Dwivedi, General Manager, OFT, launched the UBGL, in the presence of Rajiv Jain, and A.K. Singh, Additional General Managers; and V. Gunasekaran, and S. Krishnaswamy, Joint General Managers.