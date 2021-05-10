No vandalism in statue damage, says Collector

Tiruchi

Putting to rest speculations of vandalism over the damage caused to the statue of late Chief Minister M. G. Ramachandran in Tiruchi, District Collector S. Divyadharshini said that a hand of the statue installed about three decades ago broke when the cloth covering was removed after the duration of model code of conduct.

The Collector said an analysis was made by examining footage of the closed circuit televisions in the surroundings. “It was not an incident of vandalism,” the Collector said.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had ordered prompt rectification of the damage. It would be done immediately, she said.