Tiruchirapalli

No vandalism in statue damage, says Collector

Tiruchi

Putting to rest speculations of vandalism over the damage caused to the statue of late Chief Minister M. G. Ramachandran in Tiruchi, District Collector S. Divyadharshini said that a hand of the statue installed about three decades ago broke when the cloth covering was removed after the duration of model code of conduct.

The Collector said an analysis was made by examining footage of the closed circuit televisions in the surroundings. “It was not an incident of vandalism,” the Collector said.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had ordered prompt rectification of the damage. It would be done immediately, she said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2021 7:47:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/no-vandalism-in-statue-damage-says-collector/article34528517.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY