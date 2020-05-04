No permission required for MSMEs in rural areas to resume operation

Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) situated in rural areas in the district do not require individual permission to resume operations from May 6, Collector S. Sivarasu clarified on Monday. The units can function as per the guidelines issued by the government,he said in a press release
MSMEs and big industrial units functioning within urban areas should however obtain permission by applying online in the portal: https://tnepass.tnega.org
Those who want to travel within the State or outside can apply for passes for their four-wheelers at the same portal.
Migrants who want to return to their home States can register in https:/rtos.nonresidenttamil.org and those who want to return to Tamil Nadu from other States should register in https:/rttn.nonresidenttamil.org
