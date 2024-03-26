GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NLSIU Bengaluru wins TNNLU-CCI moot court competition

March 26, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Students of National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, have emerged winners at the sixth national moot court contest organised by Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) in association with Competition Commission of India (CCI) recently.

The team from Institute of Law at Nirma University, Ahmedabad, was the runner-up in the March 22-24 event, which drew participation from 23 varsities across the country.

Justice C. Saravanan, Madras High Court, S. M. Balakrishnan, registrar, TNNLU, and Rakesh Kumar, advisor CCI, formed the panel of judges.

