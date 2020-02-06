NIT Tiruchi develops apps to promote products made by Self-Help Groups

The National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi (NIT-T) has developed three e-commerce mobile applications, exclusively for promoting products developed by Self-Help Groups (SHG).

The apps have been developed under the Department of Science and Technology (DST)-sponsored project, ‘Design and Development of ICT-enabled cloud-based mobile application for the self-promotion of products developed by Self Help Groups.’

The main objective of the project is to link customers with SHGs to empower women with sustainable income-generation options.

“We have developed three customised mobile applications: Thirumathikart, Thirumathikart Seller and Thirumathikart logistics. Thirumathikart will act as a platform to showcase all day-to-day products as different categories like handicrafts, clothing, cosmetics, household and decorative items, groceries, fashion, organic products and others, to the customers efficiently,” a NIT-T press release said.

Customers can find products through this platform and buy quality products made by the groups through Thirumathikart. The platform will also motivate home-makers to showcase their individual talent by developing organic food products and promoting them through the app.

SHGs will be able to establish their enterprises by promoting the products through the Thirumathikart Seller application. The Thirumathikart logistics/delivery app will help generate employment for delivering the product to the customers.

The mobile applications will be launched at a five- day executive development programme on ‘Marketing Strategies in the Digital Era: Self Promotion of SHG Products through Thirumathikart’ to be hosted by the Department of Computer Science Engineering and Department of Instrumentation and Control Engineering, NIT-T from February 17.

Interested SHGs registered with Mahalir Thittam and individuals will be provided training at the event, the release added.