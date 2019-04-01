NIT kick-starts programme under GIAN

The National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, launched a five-day programme under the Global Initiative of Academic Networks (GIAN) in Higher Education, aimed at tapping the talent pool of scientists and entrepreneurs.

The programme focussed on the adverse effects, use and disposal of microbicidal agents and pharmaceuticals on human and ecological health. Titled, ‘Chemical/Phytochemical mediated disruption of bacterial Acyl Homoserine lactone mediated, quorum sensing communication systems,’ seeks to encourage scientists and entrepreneurs' engagement with the institutes of Higher Education in India so as to elevate India's scientific and technological capacity, augment the country's existing academic resources, accelerate the pace of quality reform and elevate India's scientific and technological capacity to global excellence for faculty and students to learn teaching skills and seek knowledge and experience from International faculty, said a press release from the Department of Chemical Engineering, NIT-Tiruchi.

The objective, according to the organisers was to expose participants to threats involved in the use of microbicidal agents, understand quorum sensing and quenching, developing effective carriers including nanostructures as delivery agents and to get laboratory-based hands-on training in this technological area.

Speaking at the event, Diby Paul, Professor, Truett McConnell University, said pathogenic organisms are becoming better at infecting their host in warmer conditions, a concern for global warming. He also said climate change has led to the change in precipitation pattern, sea level rise, ocean acidification and super storms, and that the course would help to find a solution for the removal of microbial contamination in surface waters and wastewater to serve a polluting free society.

G.Arthanareeswaran, Professor and Programme Coordinator, Department of Chemical Engineering, NIT-Tiruchi demonstrated quorum sensing compound incorporation in membranes for anti-biofouling.