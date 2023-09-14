HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Nine fishermen from Pudukottai arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The fishermen who were arrested on charges of trespassing were taken to Kankesanthurai Naval base

September 14, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mechanised boats anchored at Kottaipattinam coastal village in Pudukottai district following a protest by fishermen condemning the arrest of fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. File photo

Mechanised boats anchored at Kottaipattinam coastal village in Pudukottai district following a protest by fishermen condemning the arrest of fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. File photo | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 Nine fishermen who set sail on board two separate mechanised boats from Kottaipattinam and Jagadapattinam coastal villages in Pudukottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of trespassing while fishing on Wednesday night, August 13, 2023. 

A group of four fishermen: N. Arun (36), G. Marudhu (42), K. Sundaram (35) and S. Selvaraj (38) set sail on board a mechanised boat, bearing the registration number IND TN08 MM 214, from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour on September 13 morning. 

Coastal Security Group sources said they were fishing near the ‘Neduntheevu’ when they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on the charge of trespassing. They were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval base in the island nation for inquiry. 

Another group of five fishermen: R. Kesavan (32), R. Kumar (38), K. Muthu (43), R. Guna (20) and Murugesan (45) set sail on board a mechanised boat, bearing the registration number IND TN 16 MM, from the Jagadapattinam fishing harbour on Wednesday morning. They were fishing near the ‘Neduntheevu’ when the Sri Lankan Navy arrested them on charges of trespassing. They were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval base for inquiry, the sources added. 

Related Topics

India-Sri Lanka / international law / national security / Tamil Nadu / fishing industry

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.