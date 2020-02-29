NHAI calls for fresh tenders for highway work

After years of delay, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has finally called for tenders for strengthening of Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of National Highway 67.

The move comes after a delegation from delta region recently met with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi.

Led by Nagapattinam MP M. Selvaraj, the team comprising representatives of Tiruvarur Development Advisory Council called on Mr. Gadkari to brief him on the hardships faced by road users and tourists due to the pathetic condition of the road.

The incomplete road widening works on the section has been a major grievance for residents of Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts and visitors to the region. The condition of the road at several stretches make for back-breaking ride for thousands of commuters.

The project was originally sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹396 crore to strengthen 78.53 km of the road as a two-way highway with paved shoulders. The work should have been completed by 2017. But it remains incomplete for several years now after the concessionaire abandoned it.

Following the representation to the Minister, NHAI issued notice on February 27 inviting bids to carry out improvements to the two-lane highway with paved shoulders for a distance of 65.37 km through engineering, procurement and construction contract.

The project is estimated to cost ₹340.63 crore and it is expected to be completed within two years. The bids received are scheduled to be opened on April 14.

However, NHAI has not conceded the Council demand for widening of the road as a four-lane highway. With the stretch dotted with curves and criss-crossing watercourses, widening of the road is considered vital to improving road safety and checking accidents.

The project was originally conceived as a four-lane project and even lands were acquired by NHAI about eight years ago, the Council pointed out. But the proposal was subsequently modified to extended two-lane road with paved shoulders.

“We are happy that the tenders have been called for the project and we are grateful to the Minister and the MP,” Council secretary P. Senthil told The Hindu.