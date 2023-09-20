New Collectorate at Mayiladuthurai to be inaugurated soon, says E.V. Velu

September 20, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Minister for Public Works E. V. Velu on Wednesday inspected the construction of the integrated Collectorate complex at Palppannai near Mannampandal in Mayiladuthurai district and urged the officials to expedite the project to complete it by the end of September.

The State government, through a government order on April 7, 2020, announced the formation of Mayiladuthurai district by bifurcating the erstwhile Nagapattinam district. The areas in Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi and Poompuhar Assembly constituencies became the 38th district of the State.

After inspecting the construction site, Mr. Velu said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had sanctioned ₹ 114.48 crore to construct a new Collectorate complex in Mayiladuthurai and laid the foundation stone on April 4, 2022.

The Minister said he had inspected the construction site, earlier twice, to take stock of the progress. The Collectorate complex is being built at an extent of 2.82 lakh square feet with eight floors, including the ground floor. Three seperate halls have been constructed for conducting review meetings, weekly grievances redressal meetings, and to distribution of welfare measures to the beneficiaries.

The project has reached the final stage, with only 5% of the work pending and steps are underway to finish the remaining work by the end of September. Mr. Stalin will declare open the Collectorate complex soon, he added.