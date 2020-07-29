NEET coaching for students

THANJAVUR
Government school students in Thanjavur district, who are going to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) to be held on September 13, have started receiving extra attention from the District Education Department.
A total of 152 students from different government schools have registered their names for the NEET examination and are undergoing the online coaching offered by the Education Department.
Since the online-coaching course has been completed and the students have been asked to revise the syllabus on their own, the Chief Education Officer, Ramakrishnan has come out with a plan to keep in touch with these students over mobile phones through which they can get their doubts, if any, cleared by their tutors.
Further, the tutors were advised to call on the NEET examination takers, whenever possible, to motivate them in person adhering to the safety norms prescribed to check the spread of COVID 19, sources said.
