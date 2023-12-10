Nagapattinam district gets ready to attract investors at the Global Investors’ Meet 2024

December 10, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

To effectively tap the enormous potential available in sectors such as fish processing, value addition, agro-processing and tourism sectors, the Nagapattinam district administration has accentuated bringing investments ahead of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors’ Meet 2024 scheduled in January in Chennai.

Marine resources are the prime driving force of the economy of Nagapattinam district, with thousands of people living in the coastal areas of Nagore, Akkaraipettai, Keechankuppam, Nambiyar Nagar, Velankanni, Vedaranyam and Kodiyakkarai dependent on fishing, fish processing, and salt production.

Religious tourism

The district is an important religious centre for Christians, Muslims and Hindus and continues to attract lakhs of pilgrims and tourists from across the world. A few places of religious importance include The Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni, Nagore Dargah and Murugan temples at Sikkal and Ettukudi. The famous Saneeswarar temple at Thirunallar in Karaikal district is just a few km from the Nagapattinam town.

Paddy is cultivated on over 50,000 acres of land in the district. However, much of that potential in fisheries, tourism and agriculture remains untapped in the district. The district administration has geared to attract investors in these sectors and signed 90 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with an expected investment of ₹339.69 crore.

Fish processing

Thariq. M. Syed, General Manager, District Industries Centre, said six investors have come forward to establish fish processing and value-addition units in the district. Considering the availability of raw material for fish processing, particularly Indian oil sardine fish, these units will be established to manufacture fish oil.

The investment for setting up each unit will be roughly around ₹5 crore and provide direct and indirect employment to skilled and unskilled labourers, besides improving the livelihood opportunities for fishermen, he said.

A water sport has been proposed to come up at an estimated cost of ₹2 crore along the shores of Velankanni to engage tourists, said Mr. Syed and added that establishing rice mills at Manjakollai, Kangalancherry and Kilvelur is also on the cards.