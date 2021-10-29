Murukku vendors ready for sales ahead of Deepavali

TIRUCHI

The famous Manapparai murukku makers have lit their stoves, and readied the batter for the upcoming Deepavali festival in the hope of better sales. The dip in the number of COVID-19 cases has led to increase in the number of tourists and travellers.

At least 1,000 workers are dependent on the Manapparai murukku making units scattered across the town, many of whom are daily wage labourers. For them, life came to a standstill. "We have come back to work hoping that business will pick up," a worker said.

This time around, some units, especially those along the Chennai-Theni Highway, have begun to increase production. "We usually make around 30 kg of murukku per day. We have started making around 50 kg now," said Isaipriya James, who owns a few units on the highway. While they are yet to get many orders, the vendors say that the purchases are usually only made a day or two before Deepavali.

Tourists who travel to Dindigul, Kodaikanal and return along this road make sure to stop and purchase some murukku, he said. The months during which people take a pilgrimage to Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple are also peak season, he added.

The taste of the murukku comes from the salt content in the water. "Usually, people dislike salty water. However, for us, it is a blessing," Mr. James said. With uncertain weather patterns, the water has changed, but the makers continue to imitate it by adding salt to the batter.

"If you taste the water mixed with dry ingredients, it will be very salty. When mixed with flour, it balances the taste of the murukku," he said.

The makers of the murukku have a long-standing request of identifying the product with a geographical indication (GI) tag.

"When the Kovilpatti Kadalai Mittai and Srivilliputhur Palkova can get one, why can't we? We have put forth a representation to our MLA and are hoping for positive results," they said.