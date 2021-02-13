Movement of heavy vehicles restricted

Movement of heavy vehicles through the Bazaar streets in Mannargudi has been restricted to 12 hours in a day.

Disclosing this at a meeting organised by Mannargudi Traders’ Association on Saturday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ilanchezhian said the decision to restrict the movement of heavy vehicles through Mela Raja Veedhi to Government District Headquarters Hospital through Pandhaladi was taken to ensure safe movement of public and other vehicles between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through these areas.

The DSP urged the traders to shut down their business, including eateries, before 11 p.m. and install closed-circuit television cameras to help check anti-social activities.