BIM signs MoU with IMTI

To promote technology in agriculture, irrigation

The Irrigation Management Training Institute (IMTI), an institute functioning under the Water Resources Department of Public Works Department, and the Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM)-Tiruchi, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday for mutual cooperation to promote latest technologies in agriculture and irrigation.

The MoU seeks to promote adoption of Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning and digital best practices in agriculture and irrigation space and create a more extensive knowledge/skill base to improve farm productivity, agriculture management, and rural entrepreneurship, according to press release from BIM.

Given their mutual interest in applying management tools and new technology applications in agriculture, irrigation, and allied areas, the two have entered into an academic and research partnership. The MoU will focus on arriving at proof-of-concept solutions for farm productivity and irrigation management using artificial intelligence/ machine learning techniques, knowledge sharing through seminars/ conferences and training programmes and undertake collaborative research to address the problems related to rural entrepreneurship and rural market assessment.

M. Rajamohan, Director General, IMTI, said that the State government has given a fresh impetus towards augmentation of water resources, including ensuring uninterrupted supply of water for irrigation, adoption of modern irrigation practices, enhancing agricultural productivity and strengthening of market linkages to raise farmers’ income and their livelihood.

“With our domain expertise and BIM’s vast experience in management and new-age technological applications, we will work towards achieving the government’s vision of doubling the cropped area in Tamil Nadu and bringing the state within the top three positions in India for agricultural productivity through this collaborative effort,” he said.

Asit K.Barma, Director, BIM, said the unique programme architecture of BIM ensures integration of technology and sustainable development goals with all the courses it offered. A few faculty members at BIM were working on digital and agricultural economics to apply digital innovation for transformation in agriculture and irrigation management.

“We are excited to work with IMTI to explore digital innovation’s potential on farming such as the use of digital technology to integrate with electronic national agriculture market (eNAM) for better price discovery and advantage to farmers; leveraging soil health management system; data-driven precision agriculture; integrated irrigation projects where wireless sensors can be deployed for irrigation management, creating a platform for farmers to receive digital knowledge on mobile phones in their language on a real-time basis for informed decision making; or augmenting the rural supply chain. We also intend to jointly build various proof of concept with the potential to impact farm productivity and rural entrepreneurship,” Dr.Barma said.

B. Elangovan, Joint Director of Agriculture/Professor, IMTI, and D.Mahalingam, Assistant Professor, BIM, were present.