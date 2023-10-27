Modified detailed project report submitted for new road from Panjapur to Tiruchi-Karur Highway

October 27, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Corporation has submitted a modified Detailed Project Report (DPR) for building a road from Panjapur to Tiruchi-Karur Highway along the eastern bunds of the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti rivers in the city.

The Corporation had roped in a Chennai-based consultant to study the feasibility of converting the eastern bunds along the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti rivers into a motorable road to provide a link from Panjapur, where the integrated bus terminal is being built, to Tiruchi-Karur Bypass. The proposal was not only aimed at decongesting the traffic in Tiruchi city but also at strengthening the river banks to avoid breaches and flooding during monsoon.

Taking into account inputs provided by experts employed by the consultant to fix the alignment as well as finalise the junctions, bridges and other features, a DPR was prepared. The Corporation subsequently submitted it to the State government for administrative sanction. However, a senior official of the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply, who found the need for extensive land acquisition for the project, returned the proposal to the Corporation asking it to submit a revised proposal with the aim of reducing the acquisition of land.

The Corporation subsequently took the help of the surveyors of the Revenue Department to make changes in the proposal. After modification and appraisal, a fresh DPR has been submitted to the State government.

Positive response

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that the DPR had received a positive response and it was under the consideration of the government. The process to secure funding for the project was on. The proposal was likely to get administrative sanction shortly.

Under the revised proposal, eight acres of land had to be acquired at various locations. The lands had been identified. The formal process of land acquisition would begin shortly after the proposal receives administrative sanction.

The official said the project would cost about ₹340 crore. The length of the proposed road would be about 12 km from the integrated bus terminal at Panjapur to Tiruchi-Karur Bypass. The carriageway would be nine metres wide. It would be laid on the eastern bund of the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti via Kuzhumayi Amman Temple and Woraiyur.

An elevated carriageway would come up on Tiruchi-Dindigul highway near Karumandapam as part of the project.