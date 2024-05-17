MGMGH team harvests organs from deceased patient

Organs harvested by doctors at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi helped save the lives of several people this week.

According to an official statement, a 61-year-old man from Subramaniapuram, Tiruchi, was injured in a road accident near Panjapur and admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. He was declared him brain-dead as he did not respond to treatment and upon being counselled, the bereaved family agreed to donate his organs.

The surgeons harvested the liver, kidneys, skin, and corneas on Thursday and as per the norms of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) sent them to various hospitals for waitlisted patients.

The liver was sent to a patient in a private city hospital in Tiruchi while a kidney and the skin were sent to Madurai.

The other kidney and the corneas were donated to patients under the care of MGMGH, said the statement.