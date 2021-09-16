MEMU shed to come up in Tiruchi

First MEMU service is expected to be operated before this year-end

With several stretches falling under its jurisdiction having been electrified already, the Tiruchi railway division plans to establish an exclusive shed for maintenance of Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) rakes in Tiruchi.

The divisional railway authorities have set the process in motion by identifying location for the proposed MEMU maintenance shed in Ponmalai. The exercise of preparing estimates for the facility by involving various departments is under way, Divisional Railway Manager Manish Agarwal told The Hindu on Thursday.

The detailed plan for the establishment of the MEMU shed, which would be the first of its kind for Tiruchi Railway Division, is being done involving engineering, signal, electrical and operating departments.

The extent of land required for the shed and other infrastructure were being worked out. Scope for future expansion would also form part of the detailed plan.

The plan is to accommodate a 12-car MEMU rake in the shed which would also be equipped with overhead electrical arrangements. The detailed estimates would be forwarded to the Southern Railway headquarters shortly, Mr. Agarwal said. The plan would thereafter be forwarded to the Railway Board, New Delhi for approval and sanction of funds.

Scope for service

Although major stretches falling under the Tiruchi division have been electrified with electric loco hauled express and freight trains being operated, there is no operation of MEMU trains anywhere in the Division. The Tiruchi - Villupuram via Vriddhachalam chord line section; Villupuram - Thanjavur mainline section; Tiruchi - Thanjavur - Tiruvarur - Nagapattinam - Nagore - Karaikal; Puducherry - Villupuram, and Villupuram - Tiruvannamalai sections have all been electrified.

Railway officials here expect that the first MEMU train service with eight to 12 cars could be operated before this year-end. A few stretches were being considered for operation of MEMU services. Even if the MEMU services were to be introduced soon, the maintenance of the rakes would be done in Chennai till Tiruchi MEMU shed is set up.

At present, MEMU maintenance sheds are functioning in Chennai, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram Divisions. The Tiruchi Division has two Coaching Complexes - one in Tiruchi Junction and the other in Villupuram Junction - where primary maintenance of some express and passenger coaches and DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) rakes are being done regularly.

Tiruchi Division has a Diesel Loco Shed at Ponmalai housing a fleet of diesel locomotives.