GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MEMU services from Villupuram to Mayiladuthurai and back

January 20, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

  Southern Railway has announced the operation of Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) services in the Villupuram - Mayiladuthurai - Villupuram and Mayiladuthurai - Tiruvarur - Mayiladuthurai broad gauge sections. 

The MEMU service (Train No. 06691) from Villupuram to Mayiladuthurai and the service from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur (Train No. 06695) began to be operated from Saturday. The MEMU service (Train No. 06688) from Tiruvarur to Mayiladuthurai and the service (Train No. 06692) Mayiladuthurai - Villupuram will be operated from January 21.

The trains will be operated with eight car MEMU coaches instead of conventional coaches, a Southern Railway press release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.