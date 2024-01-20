MEMU services from Villupuram to Mayiladuthurai and back

January 20, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced the operation of Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) services in the Villupuram - Mayiladuthurai - Villupuram and Mayiladuthurai - Tiruvarur - Mayiladuthurai broad gauge sections.

The MEMU service (Train No. 06691) from Villupuram to Mayiladuthurai and the service from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur (Train No. 06695) began to be operated from Saturday. The MEMU service (Train No. 06688) from Tiruvarur to Mayiladuthurai and the service (Train No. 06692) Mayiladuthurai - Villupuram will be operated from January 21.

The trains will be operated with eight car MEMU coaches instead of conventional coaches, a Southern Railway press release said.