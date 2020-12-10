Memorials of leaders will be completed by January: Collector

The memorials being built for Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar, Justice Party leader A.T. Panneerselvam and M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar in Tiruchi will be completed before January 31, said Collector S. Sivarasu.
He was inspecting the progress of the construction work with the Public Works Department officials on Thursday.
He said that a sum of ₹99.25 lakh had been allocated for the Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar memorial. It would come up on 223 square meter of land. In addition to it, there would be a library on 110 square meter. A provision has been made to install a statue of him at the centre of the memorial.
Mr. Sivarasu said that a sum of ₹43.40 lakh would be spent for building a memorial for A.T. Panneerselvam. It would come on a piece of land of 160 square meter. Similarly, same size of site had been earmarked for housing a memorial for Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. A sum of ₹42.69 lakh had been allocated for it.
The construction of the memorials had begun on September 21. Officials have been asked to expedite the works, he said .
