Mega vaccination drive a success in Tiruchi

In Karur 1,00,036 people were vaccinated

The second installment of the mega vaccination drive organised across the district was a success as over 60,000 took the jab in a single day. The authorities had set a target of 55,000 vaccinations but they exceeded the target by covering 64,448 people.

Tiruchi accounted for the seventh-highest coverage among the districts in the State in a single day. The vaccines were administered at 623 camps, of which 497 were in the rural and semi-urban parts of the district, while 126 camps were planned in Tiruchi city.

In some camps in the city limits, the allotted doses ran out by noon. Various prizes announced by each zone of the Tiruchi City Corporation and the extensive awareness drive undertaken had a role to play in the turnout, officials said. District Collector S. Sivarasu said that the percentage of vaccination achievement was 115.7%.

The district vaccination achievement reached 60,000 jabs by 2 p.m. At the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, prizes were distributed by Dean K. Vanitha.

The first 50 people to get the vaccine shot on Sunday were presented with a sapling each. At the end of the day, a lucky draw was conducted and Lakshmi, a 55-year-old woman from the city was presented with a Blood Pressure Monitor as prize.

The prizes announced by each zone of the Tiruchi Corporation would be made known soon.

In Karur, a record number of people were vaccinated. The district made the second highest achievement after Chennai. A total of 1,00,036 people took the jab, of which 81,575 took the first dose and 18,461 took the second.

In Perambalur district, a total of 12,727 people were vaccinated at special camps held today at 189 locations. Thanjavur vaccinated 47744 people, Tiruvarur- 33,465, Mayiladuthurai- 27,682, Ariyalur- 17,944, Nagapattinam- 15,055, Perambalur- 12,727, Pudukottai- 10,469 and Aranthangi- 10,273.